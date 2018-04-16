The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

Kathua rape victim's father presses for shifting trial, SC to hear plea today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 11:35 am IST

Kathua rape victim’s father cited safety and security as reasons behind asking for transfer of case outside J&K.

The accused in the Kathua rape and murder case have been produced at District Court. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The accused in the Kathua rape and murder case have been produced at District Court. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The father of the eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and murdered in Kathua requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial outside Jammu and Kashmir, citing lack of safety and security for his family.

According to reports, the father of the minor rape victim has sought the case to be shifted to Chandigarh.

The rape and murder of the girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, outraged the country after details were exposed in a police chargesheet last week. It became heavily politicised and two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, who had defended the accused, were forced to resign.

Meanwhile, a second petition has been filed by the lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, who is representing the family of the Kathua rape victim, where she alleges threat to her life in pursuing case in Kathua court.

"We are apprehensive that the trial will not happen peacefully, seeing the condition in Jammu... Seeing that lawyers opposed it in Kathua and did not let the chargesheet proceed," a lawyer of the family said.

"We request the Supreme Court to transfer this case to some other state," the lawyer added.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, members of the Jammu Bar Association have been holding rallies in support of the accused, saying they are not satisfied with the police investigation.

The lawyers have been on strike for 12 days demanding a CBI probe.

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the lawyers' associations in the state.

Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India, said, "If any lawyer is found guilty, we have the rights to cancel their licence for a lifetime".

Tags: supreme court, kathua rape case, jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

2

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

3

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

4

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

5

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham