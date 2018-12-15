The Asian Age | News



3 terrorists gunned down in ongoing encounter in J&K's Pulwama

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Security official said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them.

Security forces launched cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI)
 Security forces launched cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter which broke out on Saturday morning between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The official said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official added.

The official said the gunfight is going on.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: encounter, jammu and kashmir, pulwama, sirnoo village, cordon and search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

