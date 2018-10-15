The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

India, All India

'Surname not Hindu': Scientist thrown out of garba in US organised by Gujaratis

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 10:58 am IST

Karan Jani said that despite talking to the organisers in Gujarati, they refused to budge and asked him and his friends to leave.

Karan Jani, a 29-year-old from Vadodra, who in 2016 had made it to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory team in the US that discovered the gravitational waves, narrated on Facebook and Twitter how he and his friends were 'thrown out' of the venue by the organisers at Sri Shakti Mandir. (Photo: Facebook | @AstroKPJ)
 Karan Jani, a 29-year-old from Vadodra, who in 2016 had made it to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory team in the US that discovered the gravitational waves, narrated on Facebook and Twitter how he and his friends were 'thrown out' of the venue by the organisers at Sri Shakti Mandir. (Photo: Facebook | @AstroKPJ)

New Delhi: A renowned Indian-origin astrophysicist and three of his friends were thrown out of a garba venue in Atlanta in the United States on Friday by the organisers who said that their surnames did not “appear to be Hindu”.

Karan Jani, a 29-year-old from Vadodra, who in 2016 had made it to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) team in the US that discovered the gravitational waves, narrated on Facebook and Twitter how he and his friends were “thrown out” of the venue by the organisers at Sri Shakti Mandir.

Jani said that despite talking to the organisers in Gujarati, they refused to budge and asked him and his friends to leave.

He said he had been performing garba at the same venue for the last six years and had never faced any such trouble before.

Narrating his account along with a video on social media, Jani wrote: “Year 2018 & Shakti Mandir in Atlanta, USA, denied me and my friends entry from playing garba because: ‘You don’t look Hindu and last name in your IDs don’t sound Hindu’.”

Jani further claimed that when one of his friends gave the volunteers ID proofs, they said that they would not be allowed as his surname ended with ‘wala’ and it didn’t seem to be a Hindu surname.

 

 

Jani tweeted that one of the volunteers told his friend, “We don’t come to your events, you are not allowed to ours.” His friend is Konkani and was attending garba for the first time.

He tweeted that when she told the volunteer that her last name was Murdeshwar and that she was a Kannada-Marathi, the volunteer said: “What is Kannada? You are Ismaili."

 

 

 

Jani said he had never faced such discrimination “even from the Americans during 12 years of stay here,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Jani said he received a call from the temple’s management later and added that the chairman apologised saying the temple doesn’t believe in discrimination. “He said it was miscommunication on the part of the volunteer. But the treatment meted out to us was embarrassing,” Jani said.

Tags: facebook, twitter, atlanta, united states, vadodra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

2

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

3

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

4

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

5

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham