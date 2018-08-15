The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Not in this lifetime: Kejriwal refuses to accept Ashutosh's resignation

Published : Aug 15, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
The journalist-turned-politician resigned from the party citing a 'very very' personal reason on Wednesday.

AAP's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also made clear that Ashutosh's resignation has not been accepted yet and he has been asked to reconsider it. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on Wednesday resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason even as the party asked him to reconsider the decision. 

Delhi Chief Minister and party president Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to ask Ashutosh: 'how could the party accept his resignation?'

An emotional Kejriwal also tweeted that the party loved him and his resignation will not be accepted at least in this lifetime. 

AAP's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also made clear that Ashutosh's resignation has not been accepted yet and he has been asked to reconsider it. 

Senior party functionary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "We all will request Ashutosh to take his resignation back." 

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said, "It is sad. We will talk to him."

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket. He contested against Kapil Sibal of Congress and Harsh Vardhan of the BJP. 

Though he garnered more votes than Kapil Sibal of the Congress, he lost out to Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

