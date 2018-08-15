Senior AAP leader Ashutosh resigns party citing 'personal reasons'

The 53-year-old had left journalism and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014.

Taking to Twitter, Ashutosh announced his resignation and thanked all party workers for supporting him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ashutosh resigned from the party on Wednesday citing “personal reasons”.

Ashutosh took to Twitter to announce his resignation and said: “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks.”

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

In another tweet, he requested the media to respect his privacy and said:

To media friends. Please respect my privacy. I won’t be giving any bite of any kind. Please cooperate. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

The 53-year-old had left journalism and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014.

He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chandni Chowk against Kapil Sibal of Congress and Harsh Vardhan of the BJP. Though he garnered more votes than Kapil Sibal of the Congress, he lost out to Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP.