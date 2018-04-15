Massive protests across nation over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

The protests began today from 5 pm onwards.

Protest held over Unnao and Kathua rape cases at Carter Rd in Mumbai's Bandra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Massive protests have been planned on Sunday in cities across India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ajmer after massive outrage over the rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

