Massive protests across nation over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST
The protests began today from 5 pm onwards.
New Delhi: Massive protests have been planned on Sunday in cities across India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ajmer after massive outrage over the rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
Protest held over #Unnao & #Kathua rape cases at Carter Rd in Mumbai's Bandra #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/u3aCXue1fE— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
Protest held at Parliament Street against Unnao & Kathua rape cases. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JPAAiIgKMT— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018