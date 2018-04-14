Unnao rape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day police custody

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping 17-year-old Unnao girl in June 2017.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the CBI on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the Unnao rape case, has been sent to 7-day police custody, news agency ANI reported.

Before being produced in Lucknow Court on Saturday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said, "I have faith in judiciary."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the Unnao rape case, late on Friday evening after the Allahabad High Court ordered his immediate arrest saying he was influencing the "law and order machinery".