The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

India, All India

Calling back envoy routine process: India rubbishes Pak's 'harassment' allegation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

In a statement, Islamabad had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for 'consultations' after 'no positive action had been taken by India'.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Amidst recent diplomatic standoff between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan, Islamabad, on Thursday, called back its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood for consultations after alleged incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

In a statement, Islamabad said that it had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for "consultations" after "no positive action had been taken by India".

 Reports claimed that the envoy has been called back home for an unspecified time.

Read: After alleging 'harassment', Pakistan calls back envoy to India for unspecified time

Reacting on the development, the Indian government said that calling back envoys for consultations is a routine process and there is nothing unusual in this.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "I am a bit surprised about the question about Pakistan High commissioner going back. It is pretty normal and pretty routine. I leave it at that. It is not a recall. It is very routine."

On the claims of Pakistan, Raveesh Kumar said, "We take note of their (Pakistan's) concerns. We are looking into these issues. We will not specify the issues taken up in front of the media. We do not wish to respond to this through media but through established diplomatic channels. Our issues haven’t been resolved in Islamabad.”

Raveesh Kumar added: "We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by."

Notably, a day ago, Pakistan had summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and said such “despicable incidents” indicate “complicit unwillingness” of the Indian government to protect foreign diplomats.

Also Read: Pak summons Indian Dy High Commissioner over 'harassment' of envoy's kids

Earlier, New Delhi and Islamabad traded harassment claims of their High Commissions. While Islamabad complained that its diplomats were being subjected to different kinds of harassment in India, New Delhi, on the other hand, alleged that several Indian mission staffers in Islamabad have been severely “harassed and intimidated”.

Tags: pakistan high commissioner to india, sohail mahmood, pakistan envoy, ministry of external affairs, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham