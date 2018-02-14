Song 'hurts Muslim sentiments', internet sensation Priya Varrier in trouble

A Hyderabad-based youth group claimed that it hurt Muslim sentiment because it is about Prophet Muhammad and his wife.

It was her appearance in the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' that made her instantly famous, including 6,06,000 followers within a day on instagram.

Chennai: Priya Prakash Varrier, basking in the glory of her newfound popularity, has been slammed with a complaint for the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Hyderabad by a youth group of Farooq Nagar.

It was her appearance in this song that made her instantly famous, including 6,06,000 followers within a day on instagram.

She is the third celebrity to gain such a mammoth number of followers in one day, with only American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of her.

The youth group from Hyderabad that filed the complaint against the song, claimed that it hurt Muslim sentiment because it is about Prophet Muhammad and his wife.

However, they have submitted only a written complaint and no FIR has been filed against anyone yet.

"I tried to sing the song and when I checked the translation, it was about Prophet Mohammad. A girl and boy are romancing but linking background with religious sentiments," said complainant Muqueet Khan.

"I will not take back my complaint. I have checked on Youtube and then filed my complaint," he added.

The director of the film 'Omar Lulu' clarified that the lyrics are not meant to hurt anybody's sentiments.

"There is nothing against Islam or Muslims. It is a very old love song sung by all communities," he said.