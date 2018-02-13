The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:44 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of JP Duminy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble
 
Entertainment, In Other News

Viral video girl Priya Varrier reveals, 'the epic wink' was a spontaneous act

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 7:21 pm IST

Priya also hopes to work in Bollywood, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and maybe along with Ranveer and Deepika.

Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the viral video.
 Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the viral video.

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier has become an overnight sensation with just one wink. She has become every boy’s crush and it is something that she might have not expected right in her debut film.

What is Priya’s reaction on it? “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal,” Priya tells Hindustan Times. “I’m falling short of words trying to express myself. Never expected this,” said an exhuberant Varrier.

Ahead of Valentines Day, her mailbox is full of date requests, with so many proposals already. “My family and I are confused about how to react to his instant fame. It happened overnight and I don’t how to really handle all this fame and attention. This is my first feature film,” Priya told Gulf News.

Speaking about the preparation for the Malayalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from her debut film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, Priya told HT, “The director wanted me to play with my eyebrows in a certain way. It’s a mappila song (rhythmic songs in the north Kerala tradition) that has been recreated for the film. And there’s a scene where this girl and this boy converse through expressions — and the director wanted a certain mannerism. I just followed his instruction.”

The expressions were a totally natural process, exclaimed Priya. “All of this is so unexpected and I never expected such a huge reaction… What you see in that song was all spontaneous. The director asked me to do something cute and just asked me if I could wink,” said Varrier with a laugh to Gulf News.

“The expressions shown in the song was all done on the spot and therefore all of this is so unbelievable,” Varrier added.

A trainer dancer, Priya feels that it has helped her become an overnight star. “Maybe it did help … I have trained in Bharathnatyam and Mohiniyattam. Although I want to continue my studies, I want to act more,” she stressed.

“There’s no one special in my life. My studies and my dream of becoming an actor are the two focal points of my life. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll have to go to college because attendance is a problem. I’m not thinking much [about getting mobbed] — after all, I go to a girl’s college,” she laughed while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Priya also hopes to work in Bollywood sometime later. “I would definitely want to work in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director I would want to work with. I have got a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood. But I have not signed any other movie yet,” she told CNN News 18.

“Working in Bollywood is a dream. My favourites are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh,” she signs off to HT.

After the song, a teaser from her debut film will be out tonight. “I hope the teaser tonight also gets such a huge reaction like the song got,” Varrier signed off.

Tags: priya prakash varrier
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

2

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

3

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

4

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

5

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham