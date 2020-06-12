Friday, Jun 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   All India  12 Jun 2020  Nepal border force shoots dead one Indian national, injures two others
India, All India

Nepal border force shoots dead one Indian national, injures two others

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2020, 4:08 pm IST

An Indian national, Laagan Yadav (45), has been taken into custody by the Nepal border police.

Visuals from the spot. (ANI)
 Visuals from the spot. (ANI)

Patna/New Delhi: A man was killed and two others were injured on Friday after Nepal border police troops fired at them "deep inside Nepalese territory" adjoining Bihar's Sitamarhi district, officials said.

An Indian national, Laagan Yadav (45), has been taken into custody by the Nepal border police, they said. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra told PTI in Delhi that the incident took place around 8:40 am "deep inside Nepalese territory".

"The situation is normal now and "our local commanders immediately got in touch with our Nepalese counterparts APF," Chandra said.

Inspector General (IG) of the SSB's Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, told the news agency that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the firing, the IG said.
Vikesh Yadav (22), who suffered a bullet injury in the abdomen area, has succumbed, while Uday Thakur (24) and Umesh Ram (18) are injured and admitted to a private hospital in Sitamarhi, which is around 85 kilometers from Bihar capital Patna, according to the officials.

As per preliminary reports obtained from locals, the confrontation began when APF troops objected to the presence of Laagan Yadav's daughter-in-law in their area after they saw her talking to some people from India, they said. Laagan Yadav's daughter-in-law is from Nepal.

There are relations between locals on either side of this border, and as the front is not fenced, people move around to meet their family members, the officials said.

APF personnel objected to this meeting following which there was a heated argument between the two sides and later, about 75-80 Indians gathered at the spot, they said.

The APF has claimed that they first fired in the air to disperse the crowd and fearing snatching of their weapons, they later initiated aimed fire in which three people got hit, the officials said. The incident area is between Jankinagar of Sitamarhi district and Sarlahi in Nepal, they said.

Senior officials of the local police, administration and the SSB are at the spot, the officials said.

The area is guarded by the 51st battalion of the SSB and it falls under border pillar number 319, they said. The SSB is tasked to guard the 1,751 km open India-Nepal border.

Tags: india-nepal border, india-nepal ties, sashastra seema bal (ssb)

