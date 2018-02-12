The Asian Age | News

War no option; let's talk to Pakistan to end bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which many people have been killed.

'Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option,' tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.
 'Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option,' tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Monday once again advocated resumption of peace dialogue with Pakistan which, she said, was vital in order to seek an end to the suffering of the people of the State.

The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which scores of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and wounded in past three weeks and militant attacks at security forces camps in twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

Also read: Army camp attack: 5 soldiers, 4 terrorists dead; NIA takes stock

She tweeted, “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option”.

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed the responsibility for Karan Nagar CRPF camp terror attack.

Also read: Srinagar: 1 jawan dead in gunbattle after CRPF foils militant strike

However, its chief in Jammu and Kashmir Mehmood Shah has, in a statement issued to media, also paid "tributes" to militants killed in the Army' retaliatory action in Jammu.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, j&k militancy, indo-pak relations, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

