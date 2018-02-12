War no option; let's talk to Pakistan to end bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which many people have been killed.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Monday once again advocated resumption of peace dialogue with Pakistan which, she said, was vital in order to seek an end to the suffering of the people of the State.

The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which scores of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and wounded in past three weeks and militant attacks at security forces camps in twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

She tweeted, “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option”.

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed the responsibility for Karan Nagar CRPF camp terror attack.

However, its chief in Jammu and Kashmir Mehmood Shah has, in a statement issued to media, also paid "tributes" to militants killed in the Army' retaliatory action in Jammu.