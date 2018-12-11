3 policemen killed, 1 injured in militant attack in J&K's Shopian

Police said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area.

Three policemen were killed and another critically injured in a militant attack in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district on Tuesday. (Representational Image | PTI)

Srinagar: Three policemen were killed and another critically injured in a militant attack in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district on Tuesday.

The officials said a group of militants attacked a police post set up for the protection of minority Pandit community members at Zainapora with gunfire. Three of the four policemen manning the post died on the spot. The critically injured policeman is battling for life at the hospital, the officials said.

They also said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area.

The Army and J&K police's counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) with central armed forces have launched a search operation in a vast area around the scene of occurrence, a report from Shopian said.