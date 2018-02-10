Jammu: Jaish terrorists vandalise Army family quarters, injure three

The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan Army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night.

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Jammu: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, early on Saturday morning, carried out an attack on an Army camp in the outskirts of Jammu city which has family quarters and a school.

Three people have been injured so far in the ambush.

The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan Army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.

"Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed, and the sentri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters. The operation is on," Jammu Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal said.

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afsal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

The officials said that the family quarters were located at the rear side of the army camp. However militants, believed to be two or three have been isolated.

According to news agency ANI, gunshots were heard inside the Army camp as operation continues. Schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain closed by district administration.