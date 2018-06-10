The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

Next informal summit in India in 2019, Xi Jinping accepts PM Modi’s invite

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 9:24 pm IST

PM Modi had detailed discussions with Xi on bilateral, global issues which will add vigour to Indo-China ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinsese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinsese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Qingdao/New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for a Wuhan-style informal summit in India next year, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in Qingdao on Saturday.

The two leaders had their first informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan on April 27-28 to solidify the relationship in a broad spectrum of areas and ensuring better coordination between the border guarding forces of the two countries after the Dokalam standoff.

Prime Minister Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues which will add further vigour to the India-China friendship.

Also Read:  SCO summit: Modi, Xi talk stronger bilateral ties, review Wuhan gains

Addressing a press briefing here, Gokhale said that one of the important outcomes of Saturday's meeting between the two leaders was that the Chinese side conveyed that they have accepted the Prime Minister Modi's invitation to President Xi to have a similar informal summit in India in 2019.

He said that the date for the informal meeting has not been decided.

Modi arrived in the picturesque coastal city of China's Shandong province on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, sco

