In Gujarat, Amit Shah begins door-to-door campaign

Gujarat will witness a two-phase election on December 9 and 14.

New Delhi: Launching the BJP’s “Gujarat Gaurav Mahasampark Abhiyan” from his former Assembly constituency Naranpura on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah was greeted with flower petals and blessings by residents as he went door to door. Mr Shah, now a Rajya Sabha member, visited the residents and handed over pamphlets highlighting the achievements of the BJP-ruled Gujarat government and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and also a personal letter by Mr Modi to voters in his home state.

Gujarat will witness a two-phase election on December 9 and 14. The BJP, that has ruled the state for over two decades, is confident that it will retain power despite the Congress highlighting faults in its development model.

Before launching the campaign, Mr Shah offered prayers at Ambaji temple, where the BJP cadre and supporters were heard shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Though Mr Shah was accompanied by security personnel, it did not deter enthusiastic teenagers from clicking selfies with him. Mr Shah also got blessings of elders, who wished him and the BJP success. Some even had complaints and grievances for the BJP president, which he promised would be sorted out.

Mr Shah had started his political career as a booth in-charge of Naranpura and had quit as an MLA from this constituency after his debut in Parliament’s Upper House in August this year. The Mahasampark Abhiyan will see senior leaders from the state as well as Central ministers participating in this six-day campaign that will end on November 12.

Besides Mr Shah, chief minister Vijay Rupani also took part in the campaign in his hometown Rajkot. Former CM Anandiben Patel participated in Ghatlodia, which she now respresents in the Assembly. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel also joined in the campaign in Mahesana. Some of the Central ministers who will take part in the campaign are Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, J.P. Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Gen. V.K. Singh (Retd), Mansukhbhai Mandaviya and Prakash Javadekar, among others.