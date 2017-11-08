The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 01:50 AM IST

India, All India

In Gujarat, Amit Shah begins door-to-door campaign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 12:48 am IST

Gujarat will witness a two-phase election on December 9 and 14.

BJP chief Amit Shah meets residents of Naranpura during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP chief Amit Shah meets residents of Naranpura during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Launching the BJP’s “Gujarat Gaurav Mahasampark Abhiyan” from his former Assembly constituency Naranpura on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah was greeted with flower petals and blessings by residents as he went door to door. Mr Shah, now a Rajya Sabha member, visited the residents and handed over pamphlets highlighting the achievements of the BJP-ruled Gujarat government and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and also a personal letter by Mr Modi to voters in his home state.

Gujarat will witness a two-phase election on December 9 and 14. The BJP, that has ruled the state for over two decades, is confident that it will retain power despite the Congress highlighting faults in its development model.

Before launching the campaign, Mr Shah offered prayers at Ambaji temple, where the BJP cadre and supporters were heard shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Though Mr Shah was accompanied by security personnel, it did not deter enthusiastic teenagers from clicking selfies with him. Mr Shah also got blessings of elders, who wished him and the BJP success. Some even had complaints and grievances for the BJP president, which he promised would be sorted out.

Mr Shah had started his political career as a booth in-charge of Naranpura and had quit as an MLA from this constituency after his debut in Parliament’s Upper House in August this year. The Mahasampark Abhiyan will see senior leaders from the state as well as Central ministers participating in this six-day campaign that will end on November 12.

Besides Mr Shah, chief minister Vijay Rupani also took part in the campaign in his hometown Rajkot. Former CM Anandiben Patel participated in Ghatlodia, which she now respresents in the Assembly. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel also joined in the campaign in Mahesana. Some of the Central ministers who will take part in the campaign are Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, J.P. Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Gen. V.K. Singh (Retd), Mansukhbhai  Mandaviya and Prakash Javadekar, among others.

Tags: gujarat gaurav mahasampark abhiyan, amit shah, narendra modi government, vijay rupani

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Watch how giant mirrors for the worlds' largest telescope are made

2

India home to 4th largest millionaire population in Asia Pacific with 2,19,000 individuals

3

Maneka Gandhi launches 'SHe-box' online portal for sexual harassment complaints

4

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

5

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham