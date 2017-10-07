The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

India, All India

Digital India a necessity, guarantees transparency: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 7:40 pm IST

Modi who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects.

Making India digitally advanced is one of the many visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he came to power in 2014. (Photo: ANI)
 Making India digitally advanced is one of the many visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he came to power in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed upon the benefits of going digital and said that work was underway to spread digital literacy to every part of India.

Modi said, "Work is underway to spread digital literacy to every part of India, among all age groups and sections of society."

The PM said in the present time India cannot afford to have a digital divide. 

Modi further said, "A digital India guarantees transparency, effective service delivery and good governance."

He said, "Digital technology, digital literacy, and digital India should be the focus of a good government."

Making India digitally advanced is one of the many visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he came to power in 2014. 

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said, "You are IIT-ians, I was a Tea-ian when I was young (I sold tea). On this day, a few years ago, I took oath as Chief Minister for the first time. Till then, I had never even been an Member of Legislative Assembly. I had decided that whatever I will do, I will do to the best of my abilities."

Modi said, "If I had decided to built an IIT here (Gandhinagar) earlier, some people would have criticised me the way they criticised the bullet trains and would have said that the focus needs to be on something else in Gujarat. But today, I am happy that this campus is at an equivalent height in comparison to the other IITs in the country."

Read: Diwali has come early due to decisions made in GST Council: Narendra Modi

He said 70 per cent of the faculty of IIT, Gandinagar have been trained at premier institutions abroad.

The Prime Minister said he hopes that IIT-ians would work towards making various innovations possible. 

He said, "Today we are working on solar energy, renewable energy, climate change, and we are trying to compete with the world on these. Why shouldn't we innovate more on these lines by which we save energy and utilise them at minimal cost." 

Taking pride of his home state, Modi said Gujarat is the only place to have forensic science university in the world.

Modi further said, "Ten private universities and ten government universities would be put on a challenge route. We will invest 1,000 crores on each of them. We will relax the rules and give them the liberty and independence to make their own decisions. We will do whatever it takes to turn them into the 20 top universities."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. The PM will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a slew of projects. 

Earlier on Saturday, Modi visited the Dwarkadheesh Temple following which he laid the foundation stone of a sea-link bridge between coastal town of Okha and Bet Dwarka Island.

Tags: modi's gujarat visit, digital literacy, forensic science university, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

2

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

3

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

4

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

5

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham