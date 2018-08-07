The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Women raped left, right, centre: SC slams Bihar govt over shelter home sexual abuse

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 1:51 pm IST

Criticising Bihar government Supreme Court asked, 'who is giving money to the shelter home in the state?'.

The Supreme Court also referred to the National Crime Records Bureau Data stating every six hour a woman is raped in the country. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court also referred to the National Crime Records Bureau Data stating every six hour a woman is raped in the country. (Photo: File)

Patna: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Bihar government for funding the non-government organisation (NGO) running Muzaffarpur shelter home where minor girls were sedated, tortured, raped and abused.

Criticising the government the court asked, “who is giving money to the shelter home in the state?”

The apex court asked the state government why officers did not inspect the shelter homes managed by NGOs.

Expressing concerns over the rising incidents of rape in the country, the top court said, “Women are being raped left, right and centre.” The court also referred to the National Crime Records Bureau Data stating every six hours a woman is raped in the country.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court was told by amicus curiae that no compensation was paid to the alleged victims of sexual assaults at Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Read: Sedated, woke up naked in pain: Bihar shelter home rape survivors

The apex court resumed the hearing on Muzaffarpur shelter home case on Tuesday.

The court last week had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and had sought an explanation from Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and the Women and Child Development (WC D) Ministry as to why neither body took action to stop minor girls from being raped in shelters home in Muzaffarpur.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also restrained the media from showing, even in morphed form, images of the alleged victims of rape and sexual assault at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, observing they cannot be compelled to "relive the trauma" again and again.

Also Read: Can’t let them relive trauma again: SC bans morphed images of Bihar shelter rape victims

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at a shelter home run by one Brajesh Thakur, the chief of the state-funded NGO.

The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls first came to light after an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's social welfare department in April.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur on May 31. The probe has now been taken over by the CBI.

In all, sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42 was confirmed in their medical examination.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

Women staff members of the shelter home and Thakur were among those who were arrested by the local police in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Tags: supreme court, muzaffarpur shelter home, rape, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham