

SC takes up cognizance of Bihar rapes, bans use of victims morphed images

Published : Aug 2, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
The Supreme Court has also issued notice to Bihar government and the Centre and sought reply from them.

Supreme Court expresses its concern over the identity of the minor rape victims revealed by the media and as to how media has revealed their identity. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken sou moto cognisance of the horrific rape of children at shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and has issued notice to the state and the central government seeking a detailed reply over the issue.

Expressing concerns about the girls, the apex court restrained the media from telecasting images and videos of women who have been sexually assaulted. The court also expressed concern over identity of child rape victims being revealed by media and as to how the media has revealed their identities.

Over 30 minor girls were sedated, tortured and raped at a government funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur district, from where 42 girls were rescued late last month.

An official familiar with the initial police investigation said the girls were raped after sedatives were given to them under the garb of deworming medication almost every night.

Read: Sedated, woke up naked in pain: Bihar shelter home rape survivors

The matter came to fore in June after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, called in to audit the state's welfare homes, mentioned the gruesome accounts from the children in their report.

The man who ran the shelter home, 55-year-old Brijesh Thakur, has been arrested and chargesheeted along with nine others.

Brajesh Thakur ran several non-profit organisations and was a member of several state-level media committees, including the press accreditation, Press Information Bureau and the Bihar Assembly press committee.

Girls from the shelter home have said that Brijesh Thakur was involved in the rapes, beatings and torture that had become a daily routine at the shelter. 

Tags: supreme court, muzaffarpur shelter home, bihar shelter home, crime against children, bihar government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

