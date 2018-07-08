The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018

India, All India

Don't approve son's action: Yashwant Sinha on Jayant garlanding convicts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 9:38 pm IST

'Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed,' tweeted Yashwant Sinha.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is seen with the convicts at his residence after they were released on bail.
Mumbai: Yashwant Sinha today disapproved his son Jayant Sinha felicitating seven men convicted for killing a meat trader in the name of cow protection.

Responding to demands on social media that he should spell out his stand on his son's move, former union minister Yashwant Sinha spoke his mind but predicted that his tweet was going to lead to "further abuse".

"I do not approve of my son's action," he tweeted, recalling how people on social media would call him a ‘nalayak’ (ill-intentioned) father of a ‘layak’ (worthy) son.

"Now the roles are reversed. That is Twitter," he said, a reference to the sharp reaction on social media about his son Jayant Sinha, minister of state in the central government, garlanding the men released on bail convicted of murdering a meat trader Alimuddin Ansari, accused of carrying beef in his car.

Read: Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands 8 lynching convicts after release on bail

The 55-year-old trader was dragged out of his car in June, 2017 and was lynched in Jharkhand's Ramgarh by a mob that accused him of carrying beef.

Eleven people, including a local BJP leader were convicted for murder by a fast track court in March, 2018.

Many praised him for speaking his mind even if it meant taking a stand against his son. But he was also attacked.

Yashwant Sinha tweeted again. "There you are. Exactly as I had predicted. You can never win".

 

