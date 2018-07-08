Don't approve son's action: Yashwant Sinha on Jayant garlanding convicts

'Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed,' tweeted Yashwant Sinha.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is seen with the convicts at his residence after they were released on bail.

Mumbai: Yashwant Sinha today disapproved his son Jayant Sinha felicitating seven men convicted for killing a meat trader in the name of cow protection.

Responding to demands on social media that he should spell out his stand on his son's move, former union minister Yashwant Sinha spoke his mind but predicted that his tweet was going to lead to "further abuse".

"I do not approve of my son's action," he tweeted, recalling how people on social media would call him a ‘nalayak’ (ill-intentioned) father of a ‘layak’ (worthy) son.

Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 7, 2018

"Now the roles are reversed. That is Twitter," he said, a reference to the sharp reaction on social media about his son Jayant Sinha, minister of state in the central government, garlanding the men released on bail convicted of murdering a meat trader Alimuddin Ansari, accused of carrying beef in his car.

The 55-year-old trader was dragged out of his car in June, 2017 and was lynched in Jharkhand's Ramgarh by a mob that accused him of carrying beef.

Eleven people, including a local BJP leader were convicted for murder by a fast track court in March, 2018.

Many praised him for speaking his mind even if it meant taking a stand against his son. But he was also attacked.

Yashwant Sinha tweeted again. "There you are. Exactly as I had predicted. You can never win".