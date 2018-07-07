Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands 8 lynching convicts after release on bail

Jayant Sinha said he had 'misgivings' about the trial of the men convicted by a fast-track court.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is seen with the convicts at his residence after they were released on bail.

Ranchi: Union Minister Jayant Sinha has found himself in a tight spot after pictures of him garlanding eight men convicted for killing a meat trader last year in Jharkhand were widely circulated on social media.

In the picture, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation is seen garlanding the convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand at his residence.

In March this year, a fast track court convicted 11 people for lynching. However, last week, the Jharkhand High Court suspended the life sentence of eight persons.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "When these people got bail, they came to my house, I wished them well. Let law take its own course in the future, the accused will be punished and those innocent will be set free."

Maintaining his stand, Sinha, in a series of tweets said that he condemned such acts. However, he had 'misgivings' about the trial of the men convicted by a fast-track court.

I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and reject any type of vigilantism. The rule of law is supreme in our constitutional democracy. Any unlawful acts, particularly those that violate the rights of any citizen, should be punished with the full force of the law. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

I have repeatedly expressed my misgivings about the Fast-Track Court judgement sentencing each accused to life imprisonment. I am pleased that the Hon'ble High Court will hear the matter as a statutory court of appeal to test the correctness of the Fast-Track Court order. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

I have full faith in our judicial system and the rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

Jharkhand's leader of opposition Hemant Soren slammed the civil aviation minister for his negligence and tweeted 'This is despicable'. In the tweet, he also tagged Sinha's alma mater, the prestigious Harvard University.

This is truly despicable. @Harvard Your alumnus @jayantsinha felicitating the accused in cow related lynching death in India. Is this what @Harvard stands for? https://t.co/DJh8XRtoXl — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 6, 2018

A group of people had lynched Alimuddin Ansari, 40, in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Jharkhand state Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, while talking to News18, accused BJP of fanning communal sentiments. "Any kind of support to such elements is deplorable. This is the true color of the BJP. They just want to win the elections, and for that, their leaders can cross any limit," he was quoted as saying in the report.