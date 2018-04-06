The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 06, 2018

India, All India

Salman Khan refused to eat dal-roti served on first night in Jodhpur jail

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 11:02 am IST

Salman Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him.

Jail superintendent said Salman Khan had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jail superintendent said Salman Khan had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

JodhpurActor Salman Khan may be a heartthrob of millions, but at the Jodhpur Central Jail he is just Qaidi (prisoner) number 106 who was served simple dal-roti which he did not eat.

Salman Khan, who was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks about 20 year ago, has been kept in ward no. 2, adjacent to the cell of self-styled 'godman' and rape accused Asaram Bapu.

Read: 1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets 5-yr jail term, others acquitted

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, while briefing the media on the celebrity inmate, said Salman Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him. He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh said.

"He (Khan) was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," he said.

Sources, however, said the Bollywood icon did not eat the jail food.

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh said the actor had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.

Also Read: Salman Khan to be in same jail as rape-accused Asaram Bapu​

On the reported threat to Salman Khan by a gangster, Vikram Singh said, "We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."

A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Khan in Jodhpur.

