

Salman Khan to be in same jail as rape-accused Asaram Bapu

Published : Apr 5, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Salman Khan will be in Barrack no 2, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged, a police officer said.

 Pronouncing Salman Khan guilty in the case, the court termed him a 'habitual offender'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Minutes after being sentenced to 5-years in prison for killing blackbucks in 1998, actor Salman Khan has been taken to Jodhpur Central Jail in a white jeep of police.

The 52-year-old actor spent five nights in the same jail in 2006.

The prosecution had asked the court for a tough sentence, saying he was a repeat offender.

Pronouncing Salman guilty in the case, the court termed him a "habitual offender" as he is also accused in killing chinkaras during the same time.

The police said that Salman Khan will be taken straight from the court to jail and all arrangements have been made for the same.

"He will be in Barrack no.2, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged," an NDTV report quoted a police officer as saying.

Heavy security has been organised at Barrack no 2 as another inmate in the jail, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has allegedly threatened him.

Asaram Bapu, a spiritual leader, has been in the jail for over five years after being accused of raping a schoolgirl in his ashram in 2013.

Salman Khan was held guilty of shooting dead two rare blackbucks in forests near Jodhpur, next to a Bishnoi village who worship the animals. He was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1998 and his co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were also with him. The other actors have been acquitted because of lack of evidence.

The Bishnois have been fighting for action against the star for nearly 20 years.

