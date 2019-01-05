The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:05 AM IST

India, All India

A day after Don’s jibe, Afghan NSA praises India role

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 5, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2019, 4:59 am IST

Mohib is visiting India at the invitation of NSA Doval from January 3 to 5, the MEA said on Friday.

Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib
 Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib

New Delhi: Even as US President Donald Trump has mocked India’s efforts to usher in development in strife-torn Afghani-stan, visiting Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib — who is already on a three-day visit to New Delhi that began on Thursday — “appreciated the assistance provided by India for economic development and reconstruction of Afghanistan and also for human resource development, including training of Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in India”. In another development, NSA Ajit Doval is also expected to visit Kabul soon.  

Highlighting the close Indo-Afghan ties, the Afghan NSA briefed his Indian counterpart  about the “security situation, the holding of parliamentary elections and scheduled presidential elections, and efforts of the Governm-ent of Afghanistan at peace and reconciliation”. The visit and discussions took place in the backdrop of the American move to pull out thousands of US troops from Afghanistan.

Mr Mohib is visiting India at the invitation of NSA Doval from January 3 to 5, the MEA said on Friday.

Mr Doval also “conveyed India’s continued support for the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan to bring peace, security and prosperity in that country”.

New Delhi is backing the Afghan government to the hilt even as the Pakistan-backed Afghan Taliban has carried out a series of terrorist strikes in the country.

As already reported, in response to President Trump’s barb against India, government sources in New Delhi had pointed out that India is carrying out development work in Afghanistan to change people’s lives there as per the requirements  spelt out by the Afghan Government, adding clearly that India does not deploy troops abroad except under UN-mandated operations.  Sources had also said India provides development assistance worth billions of dollars to Afghanistan and is the largest donor in the region, besides constructing infrastructure in Afghanistan including roads and dams as well as laying electricity transmission lines and supplying wheat and drinking water to the strife-torn nation.

Tags: donald trump, hamdullah mohib

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham