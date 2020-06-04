Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

India, All India

IAF building emergency air strip in Anantnag

THE ASIAN AGE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 11:05 am IST

On completion, it will serve as an alternate runway facility for fighter jets in case of any emergency.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Amid growing tensions along the borders with Pakistan and the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the Ladakh frontier, Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun building an emergency airstrip parallel to a stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway in southern Anantnag district.

The sources said that it would be a 3-kilometer long runway adjacent to the National Highway (NH-44) in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area which is being laid on war footing. “On completion, it will serve as an alternate runway facility for fighter jets in case of any emergency,” the sources said.

The sources said that since virtual lockdown continues to be in force in the Valley since March 19 to stem the spread of COVID-19, the concerned authorities have following a request from the IAF issued special passes to construction workers and trucks for carrying the required material to the site of the proposed airstrip. No IAF official was available for comment.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, ladakh standoff, india-pakistan border, india-china border, iaf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

