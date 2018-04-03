The Asian Age | News



India hails US move to designate Hafiz Saeed's MML as terror outfit

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 4:31 pm IST

MEA stated that the designation of MML also shows Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries in the country.

The move proved to be a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions (Photo: File)
 The move proved to be a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the US designating Pakistan-based Milli Muslim League (MML), an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terror organisation, saying the decision reflects rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities.

Reacting to the US move, the external affairs ministry said the designation of the MML also shows Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries in that country and vindicated India's position that Islamabad has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals.

"India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the Milli Muslim League as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist group and its functionaries who are acting on behalf of LeT," the MEA said.

"It is also cognisance of the fact that terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan's control," the ministry said in a statement.

In a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions, the US on Tuesday designated the MML, the political front of Pakistan-based Mumbai attack mastermind-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The MML is an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba also.

Also read: US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit

The US also added Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) to the list of terrorist groups. TAJK is said to be a front of the LeT, which according to the Trump administration, continues to operate freely inside Pakistan.

The move comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the MML to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party. General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan in July.

Tags: milli muslim league, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba

