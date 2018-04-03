The Asian Age | News

US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

Setback to Saeed's political ambitions as move comes ahead of Pakistan general elections which are to be held in July 2018.

 Seven members of Milli Muslim League's central leadership body have also been designated as foreign terrorists (Photo: File/AFP)

Washington: In a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions, the US on Tuesday designated the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Pakistan-based Mumbai attack mastermind-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

In a simultaneous move, seven members of the MML's central leadership body have been designated as foreign terrorists.

The US also added Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) to the list of terrorist groups. TAJK is said to be a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which according to the Trump administration, continues to operate freely inside Pakistan.

The move comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the MML to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan in July.

Pakistan's EC had earlier rejected the MML's application for registration as a political party after the interior ministry objected to its ties to banned militant outfits. The state department said the move was aimed at denying the LeT resources it needs to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks.

"Both MML and TAJK are LeT fronts created to circumvent the sanctions against it (LeT)...Today's amendments take aim at LeT's efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character," said Nathan A Sales, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State.

"Make no mistake. Whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group. The US supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence," Sales said.

Among other consequences of the designations, LeT's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

"LeT continues to operate freely within Pakistan, holding public rallies, raising funds, and plotting and training for terrorist attacks," the State Department said.

The LeT was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group on December 26, 2001. Its leader, Saeed, is also designated as a SDGT. To avoid sanctions, the LeT has repeatedly changed its name over the years, the State Department alleged.

In January 2017, the LeT began operating under the name TAJK. Under this name, the LeT has engaged in inciting terrorism, as well as recruiting and fundraising.

In August 2017, Saeed created the MML to serve as a political front for the group.

"LeT members make up MML's leadership and the so-called party openly displays Saeed's likeness in its election banners and literature," the State Department said.

Terrorism designations expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other governments.

"Treasury is targeting the MML and a group of seven global terrorists who are complicit in LeT's attempts to undermine Pakistan's political process," said Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker, adding that the MML is not a recognised political party and it relies on the leadership of the LeT for guidance and direction.

"We will continue to target terrorist organisations like LeT, even when they attempt to cloak themselves as political parties or hide their extremism behind other facades," Mandelker said.

He also cautioned people against working with the MML, including providing financial donations, saying they should "think twice" about doing so or risk exposure to US sanctions.

Seven members of the MML who were designated as foreign terrorists are: Saifullah Khalid (president), Muzammil Iqbal Hashimi (vice president), Muhammad Harris Dar (Joint Secretary), Tabish Qayyuum (Information Secretary), Fayyaz Ahmad (General Secretary), Faisal Nadeem (Broadcast and Publications Secretary), and Muhammad Ehsan (Finance Secretary).

President of the MML, Khalid is also the head of LeT's Peshawar headquarters and served on the JuD's Coordination Committee for Central Punjab Province. The JuD was designated by the Department of State as an alias of the LeT pursuant April 2016 and was added to the United Nations Sanctions list as an alias of the LeT in December 2008.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. It was declared as an FTO by the US in June 2014.

Tags: hafiz saeed, terrorist organisation, pak elections, general elections, mml, let
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

