Editors Guild condemns I&B ministry's fake news order, thanks Modi for intervening

The guild was discontent over the fact that Centre’s faith rests only on the Press Council of India to deliver justice in such cases.

Mumbai: The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday released a statement against the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s previous bid to suspend or cancel a journalist’s Press Information Bureau Accreditation if he or she is found to have created or propagated fake news.

The guild strongly criticised the I&B ministry’s arbitrary mode of punishing a journalist or a media organisation publishing fake news saying, the order leaves scope for false complaints to harass journalists and media houses.

The Editors Guild also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervening into the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi directed that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

