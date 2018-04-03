The Asian Age | News

PM Modi directs government order over fake news be withdrawn

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

After the Prime Minister's order, Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking Press Council of India & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against ‘fake news’ have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same. @MIB_India is more than happy to engage with journalist body or organisation/s wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of ‘fake news’ & uphold ethical journalism. Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me at @MIB_India."

On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.

Also read: Journalists could lose accreditation permanently for fake news: Govt

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.

It said any complaint of instances of fake news would be referred to the Press Council of India (PCI), if it pertains to print media, and to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), if it relates to the electronic media, for determination of the news item being fake or not. This determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these agencies, the ministry said.

