The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 9-yr-old boy killed, 5 injured as Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch district

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 10:12 am IST

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri and Digwar areas of Poonch district.

Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: A nine-year-old boy was killed and five other civilians were injured on Monday in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector. The injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.

"Pakistan is a country of cowards. On one side they show white flags and on other, target civilians," Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister N Singh said.

The Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. They targeted dozens of villages and forward posts along the LoC around 6:50 am.

Indian troops fired in retaliation and the exchange of fire between the two sides was underway when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, in Keran sector, security forces have foiled an infiltration bid. They are conducting a search operation at the site.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: jammu and kashmir, ceasefire violation, poonch
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Google cooperating with Russia probe after Twitter slammed

2

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

3

Book on stories told within 140 characters

4

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

5

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham