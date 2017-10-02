J&K: 9-yr-old boy killed, 5 injured as Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri and Digwar areas of Poonch district.

Srinagar: A nine-year-old boy was killed and five other civilians were injured on Monday in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector. The injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.

"Pakistan is a country of cowards. On one side they show white flags and on other, target civilians," Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister N Singh said.

The Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. They targeted dozens of villages and forward posts along the LoC around 6:50 am.

Indian troops fired in retaliation and the exchange of fire between the two sides was underway when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, in Keran sector, security forces have foiled an infiltration bid. They are conducting a search operation at the site.

(With agency inputs)