↑ Grab this Headline Animator

PM Modi bats for innovation to create a ‘new India’

Published : Apr 2, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Modi said the society is innovation and technology driven and there is a need for more usage of IT.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Addressing thousands of youth at different centres across India participating in the ‘Smart India’ Hackathon, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated them for having “purpose of life” and a “sense of mission.”

He said the participants were working towards creating a “new India” through their dedication to find out solutions for the nation’s problems using technology.

Addressing through video conferencing, Mr Modi said it was a myth that the government has solution for every problem, and said he was happy to see thousands of innovators, competing in the 36-hour event to find solutions to 500 problems from different sectors. Nearly 10,000 programmers are participating in this first-of-its kind initiative by the HRD ministry. In all, 29 ministers are participating in the event, and some of these innovations could also be adopted by the government.  

