The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

'Shocked' by Karunanidhi's illness, 21 DMK cadres die

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 4:40 pm IST

Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker's life.

DMK supporters gather outside the hospital where M Karunanidhi is being treated, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 DMK supporters gather outside the hospital where M Karunanidhi is being treated, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday said 21 of its party workers have died unable to bear the "shock" of the illness and hospitalisation of party chief M Karunanidhi.

The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister's health.

"I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar's illness (and hospitalisation)," DMK Working President M K Stalin said.      

As Karunanidhi continues to be under intensive care for the fifth consecutive day today at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, the party top leader said he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families.

The identity of the deceased has, however, not been disclosed by him.

Quoting a statement from the hospital, Stalin said the health condition of the party patriarch was "normalising," and a team of doctors was constantly monitoring him.

"It is a good news and giving us confidence," he said, adding that the emotional cries (Thalaiva Va / 'Leader Come') of cadres urging their leader to make a come back did not go in vain.

Also Read: DMK chief Karunanidhi to stay admitted for longer: Chennai hospital

Stalin, who is also Karunanidhi's son and his successor in the DMK, asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker's life. The principle of "duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud," he said.

"No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives." Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vijay visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the ailing leader.

"Although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters," hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj had said in a press release on Tuesday.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure.

Tags: dmk, m karunanidhi, dmk cadres death, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

2

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

3

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

4

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

5

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwaya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham