The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:43 AM IST

India, All India

Father of 8-yr-old Mandsaur rape victim says no to money, demands death penalty

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 10:06 am IST

On Saturday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the rape of an eight-year-old girl, police said.

The minor girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and raped at her house on June 26. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The minor girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and raped at her house on June 26. (Photo: Representational | File)

Indore: Father of the eight-year-old Mandsaur rape victim has demanded death sentence for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the father on Saturday said that he wants nothing, except justice for his daughter.

"I do not want any compensation. I just want the accused to be hanged till death," he said.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis said that Rs 5 lakh has been transferred to victim's father account and the investigation is underway to nab the perpetrators.

"The Chief Minister has transferred Rs 5 lakhs in the victim's father's account. Hope police find the accused very soon so that can be hanged. The State government will take care of her health and education," Chitnis said.

On Saturday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the rape of an eight-year-old girl here, the police said.

"We are investigating the matter with top-most priority. A SIT has also been constituted. The second accused has also been sent to police remand. We are doing everything to get them the punishment they deserve," Mandsaur Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla told ANI.

The minor girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and raped at her house on June 26.

Read: 8-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in MP

Two accused in the case have been arrested.

Superintendent of MY Hospital, where the minor girl is undergoing treatment, told media that the victim is out of danger.

"Her condition is better than the one she was brought in and she's out of danger now. She's being given semi-solid food and is speaking today. We are monitoring her. She was also examined by doctors called from outside," he said.

Tags: mandsaur rape case, death sentence, rape, crime against children
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham