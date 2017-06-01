Terrorists killed in Sopore linked with Hizbul Mujahideen: J&K DGP

Yesterday, a grenade attack was carried out on a police deployment party in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured, DGP said

Srinagar: Two militants, who were killed by security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district's Sopore area on Thursday, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were behind an attack on a police party.

"Yesterday, a grenade attack was carried out on a police deployment party in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured," Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid told reporters here.

"The description of assailants and CCTV footage helped in identifying and arresting two persons, including one who had hurled the grenade at the police party," the DGP said.

Vaid said during interrogation, the arrested persons provided information about the hideout of the militants at whose behest they had carried out the attack.

"The security forces laid a cordon around the area. As they were closing in on the house where the militants were hiding, they opened fire. The security forces retaliated leading to death of the two militants," the DGP said.

He said both slain militants were locals and belonged to the Hizbul Mujahdieen.

"They have been identified as Aijaz and Basharat," he added.