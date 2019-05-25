After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow

On Thursday, as the nation was preparing to welcome Modi as PM for second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet media.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Thursday, as the nation was preparing to welcome Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media.

A day after the Lok Sabha verdict gave a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA with a thumping majority, BJP sources indicated on Friday that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government could take place on May 30, giving Modi enough time to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on May 28.

As celebrations in the saffron party continued, Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday morning called on party veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings.