Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, Politics

Watch: Mother Heeraben Modi greets media after son gets second term

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 12:31 pm IST

Before casting her vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessing of his mother.

Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: As India prepares to welcome Narendra Modi as Prime Minister a second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning.

Before casting her vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessing of his nearly 99-year-old mother at her house in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. PM Modi's mother Heeraben lives with his younger son Pankaj Modi in the village.

Watch the video:

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, heeraben modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

