Watch: Mother Heeraben Modi greets media after son gets second term

Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: As India prepares to welcome Narendra Modi as Prime Minister a second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning.

Before casting her vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessing of his nearly 99-year-old mother at her house in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. PM Modi's mother Heeraben lives with his younger son Pankaj Modi in the village.

Watch the video:

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/yR2Zi9eeL1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

