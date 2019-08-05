Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ajay Devgn trolls wife birthday girl Kajol and her reply is epic; see here

ANI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 12:42 pm IST

He shared a candid photo of wifey Kajol lounging on a chair.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol.
 Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

New Delhi: Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

'Singham' actor feels that his wife is still young and she does not need beauty sleep. He shared a candid photo of wifey lounging on a chair and captioned it as, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @kajol

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

"I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post.

On Ajay's 50th birthday, Kajol, who is known for her witty comments and an amazing sense of humour, wished her "dauntingly serious" husband in a beyond adorable post.

"Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50:)," she captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple will be next seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role.

Tags: ajay devgn, kajol, kajol birthday, kajol age, ajay devgn trolls kajol, kajol birthday celebration, happy birthday kajol
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

