Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis

PTI
Published : May 30, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja has undergone operation for diverticulitis and is doing fine, says a source from the hospital.

Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday. An insider told PTI that she would remain hospitalised for "at least a week". Diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Actor Kajol, Tanuja's daughter, was also spotted visiting her at the hospital. The news of the actor's hospitalisation came two days after Kajol's father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan's death. Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like "Jewel Thief", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Do Chor" among others.

