China says discussion on Pak's counter-terrorism in BRICS summit not appropriate

Beijing: China on Thursday backed its all weather ally Pakistan by sending a clear message to India for not discussing the Islamabad’s counter terrorism effort and cross-border terrorism emanating from it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying in statement said, “Counter terrorism efforts by Pakistan would not be an appropriate topic to be taken up by the grouping despite concerns expressed by India.”

When it’s about terrorism in India, it’s directly linked to Pakistan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many such unveiled attacks on Pakistan to curb cross border terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Xiamen's province of China from September 3 to 5, for annual BRICS summit between countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



This is not the first time that China has defended Pakistan on terrorism issue. Last week when US President Donald Trump criticised Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and terror outfits, Beijing put all its weight behind Islamabad and said, Pakistan is most terror affected country in the Asia and world.

Refuting Trump’s warnings to Pakistan, Chinese foreign ministry had said Islamabad had made great sacrifices in fighting terror and was itself a victim of the scourge. Beijing opposes linking terror to any one country.

Similarly, Hua Chunying expectedly came to Pakistan’s defence while responding to a question on concerns over terrorism in Pakistan. Hua said, “We noticed that India when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at the BRICS Summit."

She also said, “The world is paying great attention to the BRICS Summit. I hope relevant parties can work with China to ensure the success of the summit and make due contributions.”

The spokesperson, making it clear that China stands side by side with Pakistan, also virtually repeated the remark 'mothership of terrorism' used by Modi to Pakistan during his address at the BRICS summit in 2016 in Goa, India.

While counter-terrorism was mentioned in the BRICS declaration issued at the end of 2016 summit, it wasn’t mentioned in the official statement released by China after Modi and Xi met in Goa.