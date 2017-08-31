The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not given any chance for Sri Lanka to create a breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI:Kohli, Rohit take visitors forward
 
World, South Asia

China says discussion on Pak's counter-terrorism in BRICS summit not appropriate

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 5:55 pm IST

Hua Chunying expectedly came to Pakistan’s defence while responding to a question on concerns over terrorism in Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. (Photo/AFP)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. (Photo/AFP)

Beijing: China on Thursday backed its all weather ally Pakistan by sending a clear message to India for not discussing the Islamabad’s counter terrorism effort and cross-border terrorism emanating from it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying in statement said, “Counter terrorism efforts by Pakistan would not be an appropriate topic to be taken up by the grouping despite concerns expressed by India.”

When it’s about terrorism in India, it’s directly linked to Pakistan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many such unveiled attacks on Pakistan to curb cross border terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Xiamen's province of China from September 3 to 5, for annual BRICS summit between countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
 
This is not the first time that China has defended Pakistan on terrorism issue. Last week when US President Donald Trump criticised Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and terror outfits, Beijing put all its weight behind Islamabad and said, Pakistan is most terror affected country in the Asia and world.

Refuting Trump’s warnings to Pakistan, Chinese foreign ministry had said Islamabad had made great sacrifices in fighting terror and was itself a victim of the scourge. Beijing opposes linking terror to any one country.

Similarly, Hua Chunying expectedly came to Pakistan’s defence while responding to a question on concerns over terrorism in Pakistan. Hua said, “We noticed that India when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at the BRICS Summit."

She also said, “The world is paying great attention to the BRICS Summit. I hope relevant parties can work with China to ensure the success of the summit and make due contributions.”

The spokesperson, making it clear that China stands side by side with Pakistan, also virtually repeated the remark 'mothership of terrorism' used by Modi to Pakistan during his address at the BRICS summit in 2016 in Goa, India.

While counter-terrorism was mentioned in the BRICS declaration issued at the end of 2016 summit, it wasn’t mentioned in the official statement released by China after Modi and Xi met in Goa.

Tags: brics summit, hua chunying, counter terrorism, narendra modi
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham