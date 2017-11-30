The Asian Age | News

Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh, likely to address Rohingya issue

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

It the second leg of the Pope's tour to the region amid heightened Rohingya crisis.

President Abudul Hamid received the Pope at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 President Abudul Hamid received the Pope at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. (Photo: AFP)

Dhaka: Pope Francis Thursday arrived in Bangladesh on a key visit likely to be dominated by the issue of Muslim Rohingya refugees who have fled neighbouring Myanmar.

A red carpet was rolled out as the pope arrived here on a special aircraft after wrapping up his Myanmar tour during which he sent out a message that justice and human rights are the foundation of peace, in an apparent reference to the Rohingya crisis.

President Abudul Hamid received the Pope at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Read: Tackle prejudice, hatred: Pope to Myanmar Buddhist clergy

A contingent of Bangladesh's armed forces gave him a guard of honour. His programmes include a visit to the National Memorial for Liberation War martyrs, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and join a civic reception at Bangabhaban presidential palace.

It the second leg of the Pope's tour to the region amid heightened Rohingya crisis. About 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State to Bangladesh since August o avoid military crackdown at their home.

This is the second visit to Bangladesh by a pope. Pope John Paul II had visited the country in 1986.

