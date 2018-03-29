The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for 1st time since 2012 Taliban attack

AFP
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 8:09 am IST

Precise details of Malala itinerary have been 'kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit,' a government official said.

Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls' education since 2012. (Photo: AP)
Islamabad: Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said, in her first visit to her native country since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls in 2012.

Precise details of her itinerary have been "kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit," a government official said of the trip, which is expected to last four days and include a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Accompanied by her parents, the 20-year-old Yousafzai was escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security, according to still photographs broadcast on local television.

Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls' education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, asked "Who is Malala?" and shot her.

She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling. Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has continued her campaigning while pursuing her studies at Oxford University.

Tags: malala yousafzai, talliban, education for girls, shahid khaqan abbasi, malala returns to pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

