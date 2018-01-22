The Asian Age | News

22 dead in attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental hotel: officials

AFP
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 2:47 pm IST

The attack ended after more than 12 hours on Sunday with all six terrorists killed by Afghan forces, aided by Norwegian troops.

Afghan security personnel stand guard as black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul. Gunmen stormed the hotel and set off a 12-hour gun battle with security forces that continued into Sunday morning. (Photo: AP)
 Afghan security personnel stand guard as black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul. Gunmen stormed the hotel and set off a 12-hour gun battle with security forces that continued into Sunday morning. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: At least 22 people are now known to have died when Taliban terrorists slaughtered guests at a luxury Kabul hotel, Afghan officials said Monday, as fears grew that the attackers may have had inside help.

Authorities warned they were still investigating how terrorists breached security, which was taken over by a private company three weeks ago, at the landmark Intercontinental Hotel late Saturday.

Guests cowered behind pillars and in rooms as gunmen sprayed bullets and set fire to parts of the six-storey building. Some people climbed over balconies, using bedsheets in a desperate attempt to escape.

The attack ended after more than 12 hours on Sunday with all six terrorists killed by Afghan forces, aided by Norwegian troops.

Afghan health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said 22 bodies had now been taken to Kabul hospitals.

"Some of the bodies (are) burned badly and need DNA tests to be identified," he said.

Six Ukrainians were among those killed in the assault, the country's foreign ministry has confirmed.

Earlier, Afghan officials had put the toll at 18 dead, 14 of them foreigners. Authorities are known to understate death tolls in high-profile attacks.

A hotel employee told that he saw two "fashionably dressed" gunmen in the hotel restaurant before the assault began.

"It was around 8.30 pm... They were sitting in the corner of the hotel, and they immediately started spraying bullets," the 20-year-old employee, who gave his name as Hasibullah, told from his hospital bed.

He ran to a fifth floor room and locked himself inside, though not before seeing "many" bodies on the ground.

The gunmen went from door to door opening them "with daggers and shooting everyone". They were searching for foreigners, Hasibullah said, though Afghans were not spared. "They were saying kill the foreigners," he told.

In terror he leapt from a window. "I fell on people lying in blood... it was horrific."

Knocked unconscious, he awoke in hospital with a broken leg and other wounds.

"We believe they were inside from before," he told AFP of the attackers.

On Sunday an interior ministry spokesman also suggested there was evidence some of the attackers had already been inside the building.

But it was too early to say if the terrorists had inside help, a second spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi told AFP, adding the investigation was ongoing.

The terrorists were armed with suicide vests, pistols, hand grenades and Kalashnikovs, he said.

The attack followed security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners in war-torn Kabul.

Security has been ramped up in the city, but the resurgent Taliban and Islamic State are both scaling up their assaults.

Tags: kabul attack, taliban, intercontinental hotel, norwegian troops, terrorists
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

