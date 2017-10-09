The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

World, South Asia

US desire to inject India in Afghanistan would be detrimental, says Pak PM

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 7:39 pm IST

Abbasi said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan via a solution that 'is owned and led by the Afghans'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said injecting India into the Pakistan-US relationship will not help resolve anything. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said injecting India into the Pakistan-US relationship will not help resolve anything. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Rejecting any role for India in Afghanistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday warned that the Trump administration's desire to inject New Delhi in the war-torn country would be "detrimental".

US President Donald Trump in August unveiled his South Asia policy and vowed to boost strategic partnership with India in Afghanistan. Trump also sought an enhanced role for India to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We don't believe that injecting India into the Pakistan-US relationship will help resolve anything, especially in Afghanistan, where we don't see any role for India. India has a relationship with the US. That is between them and the US," Abbasi was quoted as saying by the Arab News.

In an interview to the Saudi newspaper, Abbasi said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan via a solution that "is owned and led by the Afghans."

The prime minister warned that Washington's desire to include India in Afghanistan would be detrimental.

India has a strategic partnership with Afghanistan and is implementing projects worth USD 2 billion to help rebuild the country's infrastructure.

India has been supporting an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, broad-based and inclusive process of peace and reconciliation, and advocating the need for a sustained and long-term commitment to Afghanistan by the international community.

Abbasi said Pakistan wants an "equal relationship or partnership with the US, like every other nation."

Asserting that the days of Pakistan depending on the US to meet its military and other requirements are over, the prime minister said the world should recognise Pakistan's efforts in fighting the "worlds war" on terror.

"If one source dries up, we have no option but to go to another source. It may cost more, it may consume more resources, but we have to fight that war, and thats what we emphasised to all the people that we met," he said.

Abbasi said Pakistan has major US weapons systems in its military, but it also possesses Chinese and European systems, and more recently it inducted Russian attack helicopters.

Tags: afghanistan, shahid khaqan abbasi, pakistan prime minister, pakistan-us relationship

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

2

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

3

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

4

Ebola vaccine found safe for children, adults in Africa

5

Monochrome madness! Hilarious footage of falling giant panda cubs in Toronto Zoo

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham