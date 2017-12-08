The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

World, South Asia

Nepal’s left alliance wins 3 seats in first phase of elections

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 1:58 pm IST

The opposition CPN-UML won two seats while the candidate of its ally CPN-Maoist Centre defeated its main rival Nepali Congress nominee.

The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the-post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system. (Photo: AP)
 The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the-post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system. (Photo: AP)

Kathmandu: The Left alliance has won three parliamentary seats for which votes were cast in the first phase of Nepal's parliamentary and provincial assembly elections, officials said Friday.

The opposition CPN-UML won two seats while the candidate of its ally CPN-Maoist Centre defeated its main rival Nepali Congress (NC) nominee.

CPN-UML candidate from Manang district in North-West Nepal Polden Chhopang Gurung won the election by defeating his nearest rival Tek Bahadur Gurung of the Nepali Congress, officials said.

CPN-UML candidate Prem Prasad Tulachan was declared victorious from mountainous Mustang district, trouncing his Nepali Congress rival Romi Gauchan, they said.

Read: Monarchy, Maoist blasts, hopes for Federal Republic: Nepal votes after 18 years

Kamala Rokka of the CPN-Maoist Centre won the election from Rukum district in western Nepal, defeating his nearest rival Hari Shanker Garti of the NC.

A total of 1,663 candidates contested for parliamentary seats while 2,819 were in the fray for the provincial assembly seats in the historic elections that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

The polls will elect 128 members of parliament and 256 members of provincial assemblies.

The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the-post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system.

Voting on the parliamentary and provincial assembly seats of 32 districts, mostly situated in the hilly and mountainous region, were held on November 26 in the first phase of the elections, in which 65 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

The Left alliance is leading in most of the seats where elections were held in the first phase, officials added.

The counting of votes for parliamentary and assembly seats in 45 districts where polling was held Thursday is expected to take place Friday. In this phase, 67 per cent voter turnout was registered.

Tags: cpn-uml, cpn-maoist centre, nepali congress, left alliance, nepal elections
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham