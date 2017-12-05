The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

World, South Asia

Amid charges of graft, China stops funding for CPEC projects: report

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 3:35 pm IST

The decision by the Chinese government is likely hit over Rs 1 trillion-worth road projects of the Pakistan's National Highway Authority.

CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: China has decided to temporarily stop funding at least three major road projects in Pakistan, being built as part of the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, following reports of corruption, a decision that has left officials in Islamabad "stunned", a media report said Tuesday.

The decision by the Chinese government is likely hit over Rs 1 trillion-worth road projects of the Pakistan's National Highway Authority (NHA), and initially, may delay at least three such ventures, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to a senior government official, the funds would be released after Beijing issues 'new guidelines'.

The nearly USD 60 billion CPEC, a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt One Road, passes through Pakistan -occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It links China's restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The road projects that are likely to be affected include 210-km-long Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Road, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 81 billion. Of this, Rs 66 billion would be spent on construction of road while Rs 15 billion on land acquisition.

The other project which is going to be hit is 110-km-long Khuzdar-Basima Road, having an estimated cost of Rs 19.76 billion.

Read: China invites more countries to take part in CPEC projects

The third project is Rs 8.5 billion worth, the remaining 136-km of Karakarom Highway (KKH) from Raikot to Thakot.

Originally, all the three projects were part of the Pakistan government's own development programme, but in

December 2016, the NHA spokesperson had announced that they would be included under the CPEC umbrella so as to become eligible for concessionary finance from China.

"The funds for the three road projects were approved in the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting held in 2016, pending necessary procedural formalities.

"It was expected that the funding of the three projects would be finalised during the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting held on November 20, but Pakistan was informed in the meeting that 'new guidelines' will be issued from Beijing under which new modus operandi for release of the funds will be described," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The decision of the Chinese government was conveyed to Pakistan in the JWG meeting and the existing procedure for release of funds had been abolished, he said.

Under the previous procedure, the projects were to be approved by six different forums after which the funds were released, the official added.

"In fact, the Chinese authorities informed us that the previous procedure of release of funds was meant for early harvest projects only and new guidelines will be issued for future projects of the CPEC," the official said.

The official said the Pakistani side was left "stunned" when informed about this development, as it was the first time they were hearing it.

He, however, claimed that Chinese side was quite disturbed with media reports, published in Pakistan, about corruption in the CPEC projects and that was the reason

Beijing has temporarily halted release of funds for the corridor.

CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.

Tags: pakistan's national highway authority, xi jinping, cpec, shahid khaqan abbasi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

2

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

3

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

4

Images of UK policeman holding on to van hanging off bridge go viral

5

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howrad run for their lives in Jurassic World teaser

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham