The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

World, South Asia

ISIS claims responsibility of sucide bomb attack in Kabul that killed 8

AP
Published : May 3, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 2:08 pm IST

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both groups since the US and NATO officially concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

 Kabul: A suicide car bomber struck a US military convoy in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three US service members in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll and said another 25 Afghan civilians were wounded in the morning rush-hour attack near the US Embassy, which destroyed several civilian vehicles

US Navy Captain Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq media arm. An affiliate of the extremist group has gathered strength in recent years, and is now at war with both the US-backed government and the much larger Taliban insurgency.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both groups since the US and NATO officially concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role. The US has more than 8,000 troops in the country.

The Taliban and IS both aspire to overthrow the Afghan government and impose a harsh version of Islamic law, but they are fiercely divided over leadership and tactics

Tags: us embassy, afghan officials, suicide bombing, nato
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Arjun-Shraddha go from romantic to hip-hop in Half Girlfriend’s title track

2

Infosys plans to hire 10,000 US workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms

3

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

4

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

5

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham