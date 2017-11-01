Pakistan: Woman stripped, paraded in village for brother's affair; 7 held

The woman’s brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects’ family.

Family honour is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed by their relatives each year for violating conservative norms on love and marriage. (Photo: AFP)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Police in Pakistan have arrested seven men for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family honour.

Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said Tuesday that the woman’s brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects’ family.

He says they forced the young woman from the rival family to strip down before parading her through the village in northwestern Pakistan last week.

He says the two main suspects are still at large.