Did not violate ceasefire, mutilate bodies of Indian soldiers: Pak army

The Indian Army has warned Pakistan of appropriate response for the ‘despicable act’.

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Monday refuted the allegations that it violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and later mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

"Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC or a BAT action in the Krishna Ghati sector as alleged by India," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan Army said. "Allegation of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies is also false; Pak army shall never disrespect a soldier," it added.

The Indian Army on Monday released a statement, said the soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing and their bodies were mutilated in a simultaneously launched attack by its Border Action Team (BAT). It has warned Pakistan of appropriate response for the "despicable act".

The soldiers, who were killed, were part of a team on patrol between two forward posts in Poonch along the Line of Control, Northern Command said in a press statement.

The officials in Jammu said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling at the BSF post in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector at 8:30 am. The two critically injured jawans were removed to a nearest medical facility but were declared brought dead on arrival.

Officials in Jammu while confirming the incident, said that BSF head-constable Prem Sagar and Army's Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh “who were critically injured in the Pakistani firing and shelling succumbed on way to the hospital”.

They also said that second BSF jawan injured in the firing and shelling is “out of danger”. The firing has stopped, reports received in Jammu said. But it is not clear as yet if the Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing or not.

The Krishna Ghati sector often witnessed skirmishes between the facing troops.