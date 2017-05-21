The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

World, Middle East

Post elections, Iran strikes back at US with more reciprocal sanctions

AP
Published : May 21, 2017, 8:37 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 8:37 am IST

Iran’s Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list on its website Saturday, which added nine targets.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)
  Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

Tehran: Iran has sanctioned nine more US-linked businesses, organisations and people over America’s sanctions over its ballistic missile program.

The sanctions mean Iran could seize local assets of the companies targeted and bar its employees from the country.

Those targets include Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia; cyber-security firm Kingfisher Systems of Falls Church, Virginia; and DynCorp International, also of McLean.

Booz Allen Hamilton said it had no comment. The other firms did not immediately answer requests for comment.

The Trump administration in February sanctioned more than two dozen people and companies in retaliation for a ballistic missile test. Iran responded by announcing similar sanctions in March.

Tags: trump administration, sanctions, us-iran ties
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

