ISIS militants accuse prisoner of being gay, throw him off a roof in Mosul

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
According to Islamic State’s rules and regulations, homosexuality is punishable by death.

 The militants then pushed the prisoner off the building in front of a baying crowd gathered below the building. (Photo: Twitter)

Mosul: In yet another horrifying incident, Islamic State (IS) militants threw a blind-folded prisoner off a building in Mosul after accusing him of being a gay.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the prisoner was first blindfolded and was taken to a rooftop.

A militant then read out the charges slapped on the prisoner, before dragging him to the top of a building in Iraq’s Mosul.

The militants then pushed the prisoner off the building in front of a baying crowd gathered below the building.

According to Islamic State’s rules and regulations, homosexuality is punishable by death. People committing such crimes are often thrown off a building or stoned to death by a crowd.

In most cases, the prisoners are made to stand or kneel down in a public place in front of a baying crowd where a militant reads out the charges against him, before executing him.

